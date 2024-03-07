Miss World beauty pageant returns to India after 28 years, Karan Johar to host finale

The 71st Miss World beauty pageant will be hosted by filmmaker and TV chat show host Karan Johar. The Miss World pageant is back in India after 28 years. Prelims and other small contests started on February 18 in New Delhi and the finale will take place on March 9 in Mumbai.



Miss World’s official Instagram profile announced the same on Wednesday. “We are honored to announce that Karan Johar @karanjohar, a renowned Indian filmmaker, will host the 71st Miss World Festival. He has been the recipient of a lot of film awards, including two National Film Awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India (sic)”, it read.



The 71st Miss World will take place on March 9 in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre at 7.30 pm. The event will be streamed live on SonyLiv. Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty is representing India on the global platform.