‘Beauty with a Purpose’ to take centre stage as Miss World returns to India

With anticipation reaching its peak for the global extravaganza, the Miss World Organization officially announced that the 71st Miss World Festival will take place between February 18th and March 9th, 2024, across some of the most spectacular venues in India. The pre-launch conference hosted in the Capital today at Hotel The Ashok, witnessed a remarkable moment in the event’s history with a dazzling lineup of Miss Worlds including the Current Miss World Ms Karolina Bielawska along with Former Miss World winners Ms Toni Ann Singh, Ms Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Ms Manushi Chillar, and Ms Stephanie Del Valle — coming together for the first time to set the stage for the Grand Finale.

The 71st Miss World festival will commence with "The Opening Ceremony" and "India Welcomes the World Gala" by the India Tourism Development



The grand finale will be a spectacular affair at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th and will be streamed and telecast across the world. In this star-studded celebration like never before, the majestic finale while has renowned celebrities that will elevate the allure of the event with their exceptional performances.

Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Ms Julia Morley, said in a statement, “My love for India is no secret and having the 71st Miss World Festival in this country means a lot to me. A big thank you to Jamil Saidi for his Herculean efforts to make this return to India a reality. We have assembled the very best team for the 71st edition.”

Danish Khan, Business Head, Sony LIV and StudioNext, said, “We are delighted to announce that Sony LIV will be the exclusive streaming platform for the Miss World Beauty Pageant and we are sure that the live telecast of this global spectacle of grace, purpose and cultural diversity that Miss World represents, will be an engaging experience."

Commenting on the association, Rishi Negi, Group COO – Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said, “We are thrilled to bring our production expertise to one of the most celebrated events worldwide, further strengthening our portfolio of high-profile projects This partnership with the Miss World Organisation underscores our commitment to delivering world-class content and showcases our capability to manage prestigious global events."

Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host of Miss World, said, “It is a matter of pride to be announcing the Miss World 2024 festival in the Capital city with such grandeur. It’s been my endeavour to bring this prestigious global phenomenon to India after a year of hard work. Working with Miss World team and Julia has been a matter of privilege. I am certain that Miss World will highlight to the country the purpose behind the beauty that this pageant brings to the table."

Miss World advisor in India, Munish Gupta, said, "As an advocate of the concept of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, which translates to ‘Guest is God’, India extends a warm welcome and generous hospitality to contestants and guests from across the world. The Miss World Festival brings together 120 countries in a Celebration that reinforces the motto of ‘VasudhaivaKutumbakam’, which means 'The World Is One Family'."

“After a 28-year hiatus, the Miss World Festival returns to India, showcasing our nation's rich cultural mosaic to the world stage. Bright Outdoor Media Limited is proud to be a part of this prestigious international event as the exclusive Outdoor Media Partner. Through our OOH campaign spanning key cities across India, we're illuminating the path for this celebration of beauty, diversity, and unity. Here's to the success of the event and to the team behind its grandeur. Let India's vibrant spirit shine brightly for the world to behold,” said Dr Yogesh Lakhani, CMD Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Staying true to its heartfelt theme of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, the 21-day Festival will be marked by a range of events that will empower these young women as agents of change and the leaders of tomorrow. Every contestant will be given their own dedicated media channel on the MissWorld.com platform, enabling them to demonstrate their abilities and the chance to feature as one of the top 20 finalists.