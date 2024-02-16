Met Gala 2024: Theme, dress code and host of the fashion gala announced

New details of the fashion industry's biggest night, the Met Gala 2024, have been announced. The theme for this year's exhibition has been announced as The Garden Of Time. Stylists and designers will dress up celebrities following this theme.



The Met Gala will take place on May 6 and like every year, host the biggest names in cinema, culture, fashion and politics on the red carpet.



The Garden Of Time theme at Met Gala 2024



The theme takes its title from a 1962 short story written by British author JG Ballard- set in a garden filled with translucent, time-manipulating flowers. The book is set against the backdrop of a garden in a deserted corner of the world. With such a unique theme set for the Gala, tons of celebs and designers are likely to bring their creative best to the red carpet.

Met Gala each year witnesses some path-breaking and talked about fashion styles thanks to its creative themes.



Who will chair the Met Gala 2024?



Other than the dress code, the Met Gala’s 2024 gala theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion which will run at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 through September 2.

Nearly 250 garments and accessories spanning over four centuries will be on display at the Met. This year’s annual gala event will be co-hosted by Chris Hemsworth, who will be seen making his debut with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

The 2023 Met Gala's theme was in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, the designer whose six-decade career changed the fashion industry.