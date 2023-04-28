'Meghan Markle will still be a waitress if not for her father': Half-sister Samantha Markle

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, three members of Meghan Markle's family will be interviewed by Australia's Channel 7 News. A teaser for the 'World Exclusive' interview, which will come out on the eve of the coronation, was shared on social media. In the teaser, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle slammed the Duchess of Sussex, saying if not for their father Thomas Markle Sr, she would "would still be a waitress". She went on to claim that Meghan and her husband and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is toxic and that they are not healthy for each other and share a toxic relationship.

On his part, Thomas was mellower. He made a "deathbed plea" to his daughter. "How can I fix this?" he says falteringly in the trailer, looking helpless.

Thomas has made public statements about his strained relationship with his daughter. In one interview, he claimed that Meghan had cut off communication with him after her marriage, and he felt hurt by her actions.

Meghan married Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The wedding was watched by millions of people worldwide and was considered a fairytale romance come true. Meghan, a former American actress, met Prince Harry on a blind date in July 2016 and they started dating soon after.

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry decide to step down as senior members of the royal family. The decision created a lot of furore in British public and media. The said furore intensified when Markle said in an interview that she was made aware of her skin colour after she married Harry and somebody in the royal family wondered what Harry and Meghan's children's skin colour would be.

Meghan will not attend Charles' coronation, but Prince Harry will be there.

