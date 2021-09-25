Meghan Markle visits Harlem school and reads her new book to kids, Prince Harry joins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York City ahead of their appearance at Global Citizen Live this weekend.



On Thursday, the royal couple visited the One World Observatory with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray and the duo's son, Dante de Blasio, along with Governor Kathy Hochul.

On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly visited P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson elementary school, where Markle interacted with kids about her book 'The Bench'.



For this outing, Meghan sported an all-red ensemble and was seen hugging the students by a mural. This trip marks the pair's, who stepped down as senior royals in March of 2020, first outing as a couple since the arrival of their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4 this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be present at the 'Global Citizen Live'. The event will be a 24-hour performance-heavy livestream that's goal is to raise funds and awareness for vaccine equity all around the world.



Amid other world leaders and dignitaries, the royal couple will appear on the Great Lawn in Central Park to encourage the leading nations of the world to work together and put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraising event has also called on G-7 countries, as well as the European Union, for immediate disbursement of one billion COVID-19 vaccines to the countries that are in dire need.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be joined by Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Camila Cabello.

Check out all the videos from the royal couple's Harlem school visit here:

Meghan is discussing her book with the kids. pic.twitter.com/6Jlpy5f4CL — Madina Touré (@madinatoure) September 24, 2021 ×

PS 123 students are showing Meghan their mural. pic.twitter.com/L0Z6FDjobf — Madina Touré (@madinatoure) September 24, 2021 ×

#PrinceHarry listens to #MeghanMarkle read from her children’s book #TheBench to students at PS 123 in #Harlem.

A touching moment, even though you can hear an anti-vax protester in the background. Harry hugged some kids, who seem very comfy with him. @KensingtonRoyal @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/rOFzFF6Xl1 — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) September 24, 2021 ×