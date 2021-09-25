Matt Damon’s home sells with a $3m price cut; here's why

Matt Damon is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home. Damon’s Pacific Palisades estate found a buyer after the actor cut his asking price by $3.1 million to $17.9 million.

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose, autopsy confirms

Matt put his house on sale in January at an asking price of $21 million, the actor wasn’t finding any takers, apparently, the price was too high. Recently, the sale price decreased.





The Zen-inspired home spans 13,500 square feet approximately and features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms. The sale is still pending and the final closing price was not disclosed.





Matt, who is one of the most bankable Hollywood stars, purchased this property back in 2012 for $15 million.

Gucci to Saint Laurent: Luxury fashion brands that are vegan, eco-friendly and anti-fur



The sale of the home comes nearly six months after he moved his family to Brooklyn Heights.