Meghan Markle spotted hiking with friends after skipping coronation

Meghan Markle spent the coronation weekend hiking with friends and her two children in California. Meghan's husband, Prince Harry attended his father, King Charles' coronation in London on Saturday while the former actress stayed back in California with the couple's two children Archie and Lilibet. May 6 was also Archie's fourth birthday.



At the coronation ceremony, Prince Harry was spotted standing in the third row, alongside his cousins and his controversial uncle Prince Andrew. Earlier, the palace had released a statement confirming Meghan's absence from the event. “The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," read the statement.



On Sunday, Meghan was spotted without her two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, for a hike near her California home. Her longtime friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak accompanied her for the hike. The Duchess of Sussex was dressed in a deep blue loose-fitted top paired with fitted bottoms and hiking shoes. She completed the casual look with large-frame sunglasses, a scarf and a hat. Meghan seem to be in a casual mood as she was pictured smiling and talking to her friends.



Harry, reportedly, only stayed for a few hours post the coronation even though he was not seen on Sunday's hiking trip.