Matty Healy vaguely addresses his dating rumours with Taylor Swift at The 1975 concert

Every Swiftie right now wants to know what's brewing between Matty Healy and Taylor Swift. The viral videos, photos and subtle hints from the rockstars have made it pretty clear that the two are madly in love but fans want to hear it from them, which obviously won't be happening soon since the two like to keep their private lives under wraps. But as an exception, Healy recently made a thinly veiled comment about the dating rumours during a performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland.

Without divulging any major information, the 1975 frontman said during the concert, "Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975."

The two rumoured lovebirds have been caught in a gossip storm for more than a month now. Right after her split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Swift started getting romantically linked with Healy. The pair have been spotted hanging out in New York City several times and they were even reportedly seen kissing on a night out. Also, Healy turned up to all of Swift’s Eras tour shows in Nashville and Philidelphia, where he hung out with her dad. If that

Just like Healy, Swift has been tight-lipped about her relationship status. However, she recently told the audience at her Foxsborough Eras tour show that this genuinely feels like a peak in her life and she has never been happier.

"I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before," Taylor said before playing "Question...?". "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. I don't know. It's not just the tour. My life finally feels like it makes sense."

On the work front, Taylor is currently travelling across US cities for her Eras Tour, which includes 52 stops in 20 cities. She released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year.

