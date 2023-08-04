Lung care: Doctor shares how you can keep your lungs safe from lung cancer

Winter and spring seasons can be particularly challenging for lung health. During these times, the cold winter air and the rising allergen levels can have adverse effects on our respiratory well-being.

Winter's cold and dry air can also irritate airways, leading to bronchoconstriction in individuals with conditions like asthma. It may also trigger symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath in susceptible individuals.

Meanwhile, spring brings a rise in pollen count, which can exacerbate symptoms for people with allergies or hay fever and worsen conditions like asthma, making it a delicate season for lung health.

Various other factors can contribute to the deterioration of lung health throughout the year. Smoking remains one of the most significant risk factors, as cigarette smoke contains harmful chemicals that damage lung tissues and can lead to conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer.

Exposure to air pollution from vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and other sources also poses a threat, with pollutants like particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide affecting respiratory health and aggravating existing conditions.

Respiratory infections caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi can target the respiratory system, leading to pneumonia, bronchitis, or influenza. Additionally, occupational hazards in industries with high levels of dust, chemicals, or asbestos can result in lung diseases like pneumoconiosis and asbestosis. Poor indoor air quality, caused by insufficient ventilation and indoor pollutants like smoke, mould, and pet dander, can also negatively impact lung health, particularly for individuals spending prolonged periods indoors.

To understand how we can care for our lungs better, WION spoke to Dr Geetanjali Patil, Consultant Physician at Ruby Hall Clinic. Here's what she shared!

"Taking steps to promote lung care and respiratory well-being is essential. First and foremost, avoiding smoking and minimising exposure to secondhand smoke is crucial for improving lung health and reducing the risk of respiratory diseases. Engaging in regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, jogging, or swimming, can also enhance lung function and capacity," the medical expert says.

"Practising deep breathing exercises, like pursed-lip breathing and diaphragmatic breathing, strengthens respiratory muscles and improves lung efficiency. On days with poor outdoor air quality, staying indoors can help reduce exposure to harmful pollutants. Ensuring good indoor air quality through proper ventilation and the use of air purifiers can also protect lung health," she adds.

Incorporating certain foods into one's diet can further support lung care. Consuming fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, helps protect lung tissues from damage caused by free radicals. Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, like fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, can reduce inflammation in the lungs. Adequate vitamin D levels have been associated with better lung function, so exposure to sunlight and consumption of vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish and fortified dairy products are beneficial. Additionally, staying hydrated by drinking enough water helps keep the respiratory tract moist and aids in the removal of mucus, reducing irritation.

Moreover, individuals prone to allergies should identify and avoid triggers like pollen, mould, and pet dander to minimise respiratory symptoms. Prioritising lung health through these habits and dietary choices can lead to a better quality of life and a reduced risk of respiratory diseases throughout the year.

"By being proactive in caring for our lungs, we can safeguard our respiratory well-being and promote a healthier future. Lung cancer is a serious health concern with significant gender differences in its lifetime risk. According to statistical data, the overall chance of a man developing lung cancer in his lifetime is approximately 1 in 16, while for a woman, the risk is approximately 1 in 17. These numbers encompass both smokers and non-smokers, highlighting that smoking is not the sole factor contributing to lung cancer development," Dr Geetanjali stated.

Several factors contribute to these gender disparities. One possible explanation is the variation in smoking habits between men and women historically. In the past, smoking rates were higher among men, leading to a higher incidence of lung cancer. However, as smoking patterns changed and more women took up smoking, the gap in lung cancer risk has narrowed.

Nonetheless, lung cancer risk is not solely dependent on smoking behaviour. Exposure to secondhand smoke, occupational hazards such as asbestos or radon, genetic predispositions, and environmental pollution can also play crucial roles in lung cancer development.

Efforts to reduce lung cancer incidence encompass various strategies. Smoking cessation programs remain essential to decrease the number of cases associated with tobacco use. Additionally, public health initiatives focusing on air quality improvement and reducing exposure to harmful substances can contribute to reducing lung cancer risk.

Addressing this health concern necessitates a multifaceted approach, including targeted interventions to reduce smoking rates and enhance overall air quality for everyone's benefit.

