Lil Nas X 'wows' one and all in metallic chrome outfit: Pics

Lil Nas X and experimental fashion go hand in hand.



At the recent iHeartRadio's 2021 Jingle Ball, the singer was seen dripping in silver! The star wore a custom-made outfit designed by Adolfo Sanchez. The look is a combination of a metallic kilt and cropped puffer jacket, with chrome panels, leather straps, and buckles that rendered a futuristic feel to the overall gorgeous attire.

"This was so much fun to create and bring to life. @lilnasx is so playful with fashion I had a great time creating all these looks. Thank you to my amazing team for all the endless hours and late nights that went into making this happen. 🙏🏼❤️✨," Adolfo Sanchez wrote on Instagram on December 1.

What made this outfit all the more interesting is the silver manicure, matching grill, and diamond butterfly earrings. These accessories added to the overall feel of the outfit: bright and sparkly.



However, what is winning hearts is the combat boots that Lil Nas X ha worn along with built-in socks.

Check out Lil Nas X's robot-ish, dystopian look here from all angles:

