Maroon 5 star Adam Levine got a new face tattoo, and it's as hot as him!

Adam Levine is in an intense relationship with tats, especially the ones with roses involved.



The Maroon 5 lead singer has recently revealed his latest tattoo and it appears to be an enormous rose on his gorgeous face!



His supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, posted a picture of him to her Instagram Story holding a bottle of Calirosa Tequila and mugs for his beautiful photographer. In the snap it is quite evident that he is sporting a rose run down the left side of his temple all the way to his cheek and ends above his bushy beard.

Levine's body is covered with his latest edition--other than this face tattoo-was about four months ago: a Japanese-inspired design on his right leg that took 13 hours of work to finish.



The 'Sugar' hitmaker posted a monochrome time lapse video showing the making of the tat from start to finish. That tattoo took the artist two days to complete Levine's new ink.

Back in March, Levine got a set of waves on his left leg. "Today was ouch but worth it," said Levine at the time.

In an earlier interview back in 2016, Prinsloo talked about her husband's love for tattoos and how he has countless tattoos, including their matching ones.



Reportedly, Adam Levine wanted to do more than just chug Calirosa as the official featured spirit at Architectural Digest's Art Basel party in Miami. And so he thought it was only fair to celebrate his love for roses and get a permanent tattoo on his face.

