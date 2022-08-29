Kim Kardashian attends LA charity event in figure-hugging black dress and neon heels

Kim Kardashian looked every bit stunning as she reached the 4th annual fundraiser event of This is About Humanity (TIAH), which was held at a private residence in LA on Saturday evening. In a black skintight dress, the makeup mogul flaunted her curves and posed for the lens.

For her footwear, she opted for neon green heels. Leaving her blond tresses open, she rocked straight hair for the day.

Her makeup was on point as she arrived at the location. For accessories, she had opted for matching shades and a black clutch bag.

In the pictures that have now gone viral, Kim is seen mingling with the charity co-founders, Elsa Collins, Zoe Winkler and 'Happy Days' actor Henry Winkler. Other than Kim, several other celebs were also spotted at the charity event. Zooey Deschanel and Sarah Michelle Gellar were also in attendance.

For those unaware, TIAH or This is About Humanity is a non-profit organisation that aims to ‘raise awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the US-Mexico border’.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has managed to keep their fans gripped by their over-the-top lives, their controversies, and scandals. After having a successful run with their first season on OTT platforms Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar, the family is all set to return with season two of the popular reality TV show. Teasers of the much-awaited season have been ruling social media platforms since the beginning of this month.