Kim Kardashian announces a wider crotch in SKIMS bodysuit for sister Khole

TV reality star Kim Kardashian has said that she has asked her shapewear brand team at SKIMS to widen the crotch area for their bodysuit. The 41-year-old star took to her Instagram account to reveal that the change is underway because of her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Kim's sister Khloe has been outspoken about the bodysuit not covering her entire crotch area and wanted a piece from the SKIMS line to be redesigned to suit those who want more coverage.

On an episode of the Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’ in April, Khole, 37, sarcastically criticised her elder sister for skimping the fabric around 'the va**na' with one of her SKIMS bodysuits. She jokingly asked Kim if the bodysuit was designed to "just cover my cl*t".

"The va**na needs a little more fabric, just a little wider, and for all you little b****es, why does it matter?"

It appears like SKIMS founder Kim has become more generous with the fabric after hearing Khloe's worries. On Thursday, she revealed on her Instagram Story that she would be expanding the crotch area of her shapewear line for her sister. "@khloekardashian, it’s your lucky day," Kim wrote on a video posted from her SKIMS staff meeting.

"I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you." With the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post, Kim added a voiceover saying: "Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the va**na part in the bodysuit thicker—wider, sorry."

The entrepreneur then mentioned: "We’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for a really long time."

Kim then focused very closely on a bodysuit's crotch area and wrote, "Just for you, Khlo, widening it."

Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear line SKIMS in 2019 and, earlier this year, her brand’s valuation increased to $3.2 billion. The SKIMS bodysuit range starts from £56 and comes in sizes XXS to 4X.

