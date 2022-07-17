Katrina Kaif's shares glimpses of her beach-side birthday celebration, see pics

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif rang in her 39th birthday on the beach of the Maldives with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien Laurent Michel, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and her friends, including Mini Mathur and Ileana D'Cruz. Meanwhile, Vicky on Instagram shared a drop-dead-gorgeous picture of the birthday girl and wrote a sweet note for his lady love. "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!" (May this day return again and again, and may my heart sing it).

Katrina, in the photograph, is seen enjoying the breeze by the beachside wearing an oversized white shirt, open hair and a mesmerising smile on her face. On the other hand, Katrina too shared a slew of photos from her Maldives birthday celebration. The star shared some happy pictures and wrote, "Birthday wala din."

In the photographs, Katrina is seen striking poses for the camera with her girlfriends Ileana D'Cruz, sister Isabelle Kaif, and Angira Dhar. We can also see Katrina bonding with Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend, Sharvari Wagh. In another picture, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal photobombs the pic by posing on the ground wearing a white t-shirt and multi-coloured shorts.

As soon as Katrina shared the post, her friends from the industry swamped the comment section with wishes on the special day. Neha Dhupia commented, "Sunshine girl," while actress Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetie" and Activist Malala Yousafzai also sent her best wishes to Kaif. She wrote, "Happy birthday".

Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif and actor Ileana D'Cruz also shared photos of the celebrations on their respective social media accounts. Isabelle wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays Sister Dearest @katrinakaif love always".

On the other hand, Ileana D'Cruz posted a group selfie that featured Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, Isabelle, Sebastien Laurent Michel, Ileana, and Mini Mathur. "Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy with some great projects. She will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. She will soon appear on screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the film 'Phone Bhoot’ scheduled for October 7 release.

