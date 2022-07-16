Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif! Some lesser-known facts about the Bollywood diva

Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 04:53 PM(IST)

Actor Katrina Kaif has been a prominent part of the entertainment industry for the past 20 years. The Bollywood diva rings in her 39th birthday today, which is also special as this will also mark her first birthday after her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal. Kaif has been constantly ruling over millions of hearts since the day she was introduced to the industry. Apart from her sharp and stunning looks, the actress keeps getting praise from netizens as well as from her co-workers for her fitness and amazing dance moves. 

Kaif is a reserved star who rarely speaks about her fears and private life. But we have got some interesting unknown facts about the star for you. Let’s look at some lesser-known facts about Bollywood's top star. 
 

A successful entrepreneur  

For the unversed, Katrina is also an entrepreneur. She owns a cosmetic brand named Kay Beauty which she started in the year 2019. She launched her brand in partnership with Nykaa, an online shopping site. And within a short span of just 3 years, the make-up line has become the fastest growing beauty brand in India. The brand also has over 100 stores across the country. 

First job as a teen

Katrina got her first job at the age of 14 as a model for a jewellery brand in Hawaii after she won a beauty contest. She used to reside in a picturesque city at that time. Later, she modelled professionally in London as a freelancer for agencies and also walked the ramp at London Fashion Week. Some of her modelling stints included campaigns for La Senza and Arcadius. 

Katrina’s Kashmir connection 

Though Katrina Kaif has been working in India for 20 years, the actress was not born in the country. She was born in Hong Kong to a British mother, while her Indian connection comes from her father, who hails from Kashmir. Kaif also has a large family consisting of six sisters and one brother. 
 

A Philanthropist

The actress is known for her humble and helping nature. Katrina Kaif has always been the one to associate with social causes and raise awareness about them using her status and influence. For a long time now, Katrina has been continuously supporting girls' child education. A number of her earnings are donated to a school in Tamil Nadu, a southern state in India. She is also associated with Relief Projects India, a charitable trust run by Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquotte, that rescues abandoned baby girls.
 

Barbie doll model on her 

Katrina Kaif is the first Bollywood celebrity to have a Barbie doll modelled after her.

Katrina also acted in regional language movies 

Apart from Bollywood, Katrina has also appeared in Indian regional films such as Telugu films ‘Malliswari’ and ‘Allari Pidugu’, and ‘Balram vs Taradas’ in Malayalam. 
 

Katrina is not her real name 

Katrina Kaif’s real family name is "Turquotte." However, her first film, 'Boom's' (2003), producer Ayesha Shroff suggested Katrina change it to something easier for the Indian audience to pronounce. Therefore, Katrina chose to adopt 'Kaif' as her surname. 

