Kate Middleton wore Diana’s iconic emerald choker piece at Earthshot awards 2022

Kate Middleton never forgets to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, are in the US for their Earth shot Prize Awards ceremony held at MGM Music Hall in Boston on Friday.



For the ceremony, Catherine arrived wearing a green strapless dress with long sleeves. She paired her elegant dress with a piece of jewellery that Diana made iconic.



As a befitting tribute to the late princess, the 40-year-old royal wore the green emerald choker that Diana wore as a headpiece for dinner in Melbourne, Australia, in 1985. Princess Diana's pictures wearing the royal family's heirloom as a headband and dancing with her ex-husband Prince Charles are among the iconic Royal photos.

Kate's entire look was somehow inspired by Diana's, which she wore during her Malaysian state visit in 1993. Back then, Diana wore a bright green dress with an elegant choker.



Following her mother-in-law's fashion, Kater's dress was green in colour. But, going with sustainable fashion theme guidelines for the event, Kate's dress was rented from HURR, a designer rental platform in the UK.

For the event, Kate kept her hair open, and like always, she kept her makeup subtle.



While Prince Charles was looking dapper in a black tuxedo.