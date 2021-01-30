Justin Hartley's girlfriend sends sweet birthday wishes for 'This Is Us' star

Sofia Pernas has a sweet birthday gift for her boyfriend and 'This Is Us' star, Justin Hartley.



The actress, 31, shared a sweet photo of the This Is Us star on Instagram Friday in celebration of Hartley's 44th trip around the sun.





"Celebrating this man with my fav screengrab. That smile!!! Lights up my sky. Happy Birthday,❤️" Pernas wrote in the caption for the photo, in which Hartley smiles widely for the camera.

After a source confirmed to PEOPLE in June that the two actors had been dating "for several weeks," Pernas and Hartley made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve.

Hartley, 43, and Pernas, 31, were co-stars on the CBS soap opera 'The Young and the Restless.' Pernas also appeared on 'Jane the Virgin'. According to People, the couple has been dating since earlier this year and even had matching posts on their Instagram Stories.

Hartley filed for divorce from his second wife, a real estate agent, in November 2019, after two years of marriage. The end of their relationship was documented in the third season of Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'.