'Jurassic Park' star Jeff Goldblum on being a father at 70: 'It's sometimes maddening, very volatile'

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, who has played pivotal roles in films like 'Jurassic Park', 'Morning Glory', 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' and 'Hotel Artemis' among others, recently shared how being a father in his 70s is both "revivifying" and "sometimes maddening".

While calling the experience of embracing fatherhood "fun", he shared that it doesn't come without its challenges. And, he also added that his kids are "sweet and amazing" but they can be "like feral creatures unleashed".

The actor, who is married to 39-year-old Emilie Livingston, has two children, Charlie (7) and River (5).

Discussing fatherhood, Jeff told Today, "It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced. Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable. She's heroic beyond imagination."

Speaking of the more difficult side of parenthood, the actor said, "And it's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7, they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It's great."

Last year in August, the actor spoke to Radio Times and revealed that he hadn't envisioned becoming a dad until he met Emilie. "I never thought that I was going to do it. I had never been particularly passionate (about fatherhood) or envisioned it for myself," he shared.

Coming to the movie front, Goldblum will be next seen in 'Asteroid City', which is an upcoming American romantic comedy-drama film written, directed, and produced by Wes Anderson. More details about the film are yet to be revealed.

