Joe Biden's @POTUS account on Twitter follows only 12 people including this celebrity 

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, US president got control of the @POTUS account on Twitter which has served as the official handle of the president of the United States.



The US President follows only 12 people so far which includes his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and few of his White House aides. Biden follows only one celebrity so far - Chrissy Teigen.



For those coming in late and wondering why Teigen features in the list of selected 12, here's a bit of a backstory. Model, TV star and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has always been known to be active on Twitter and very vocal about her criticism towards former president Donald Trump.



Trump had once termed the model as a "filthy-mouthed wife" and had blocked Chrissy from the @POTUS account for years when it was under Trump's control.



On Wednesday, she tweeted an appeal to incoming president Joe Biden. "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," the 35-year-old wrote.

Biden, it seems, read Chrissy's tweet and the model became the only celebrity to be followed by the new President of United States.



OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted in excitement. "I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she added in an apparent taking a dig at Trump and his controversial tweets.

The POTUS Twitter account so far 4.6 million followers. Biden follows 46 people from his personal account including singer Lady Gaga who sand the American national anthem at the inauguration ceremony.

Teigen was present at the inauguration ceremony with husband John Legend, who performed at the televised event 'Celebrating America'.