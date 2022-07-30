Jennifer Garner says no-no to face injectables, champions natural ageing

In a recent interview given to Harper's Bazaar, the 50-year-old Hollywood star Jennifer Garner shared some beauty advice that goes against the norm. The actress and mother of three said, "Be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything." She added, "Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

She also said that one need not focus on perfection, "You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

"My beauty advice is always the same," she continued, "Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead."

On the topic of society's obsession with appearance, Garner said, "We all look at our faces more than people used to, And it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."

Garner shared her hair care routine that she does seem to advocate for. She said, "My day usually starts with a really hard workout. Then, [my hair] gets all gross, so I have to wash it." She said that to ensure that her hair does not suffer harshness from over-shampooing, she always uses a hair mask over the weekend to add nourishment.

