Jennifer Aniston reveals the special meaning behind her '11 11' tattoo

Jennifer Aniston just revealed the secret behind her famous 11-11 wrist tattoo. After years of speculation and a number of theories, fans have got the sweet reason behind the tattoo.



Today, the 'Friends', alum took her Instagram to wish her oldest friend Andrea Bendewald on her birthday. Aniston shared the series of photos from their young days. “Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabendewald… 37 years and counting. And the best is yet to come,” the FRIENDS star penned a message with a red heart.

And the last picture was of their matching wrist with the tattoo.

One of the snaps also sees the duo cuddling on the sets of 'The Morning Show'. They both were twinning in black.



Last month, Andrea shared a birthday tribute to her bestie, and in the caption, she also wrote the 11 and left everyone puzzled.





''Happy Birthday Jen! You are the best-est, most beautiful, talented, big-hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet! Here’s to YOU on your BIG day! Of course, it’s the most 💥powerful💥 day of the year with New Moon in Aquarius!!! 🌙Makes sense that the entire Universe would be in ✨🌎✨alignment with LOVE on your birthday!” she captioned the birthday post.





''❤️You are LOVED beyond measure.❤️ Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11✨🙏✨ LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU. Here’s to 37 MORE years of celebrating birthdays.😳🎉 Love you!!! @jenniferaniston.”

Their matching tattoos have been a tribute to their flourishing friendship over the years. Recently, Jennifer Aniston’s good pal, Whitney Cummings, recently got a tattoo in honour of the actress.