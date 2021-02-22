Is Paris Hilton planning to take on Carter Reum's name post marriage?

Paris Hilton is on cloud nine these days after getting engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on her 40th birthday a few days back. Carter proposed to Paris in a dream-like set up on the beach in the presence of her family.



In their first interview to a publication since announcing their engagement, Paris spoke about how she intends to take up his name post-wedding but also keep hers.



"I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it."



Paris and Carter appeared in their first joint interview on her upcoming iHeartRadio podcast 'This Is Paris'.



Paris mentioned that she 'was very surprised' when Carter proposed on a private island while celebrating their February birthdays.

She admitted that she had thought he would pop the question on their one-year anniversary in December, "When it didn't happen, I didn't say anything but I was a little bummed."



Paris reveals that she dropped some hints and Carter reportedly told her, "When I do ask you, it's going to be something even more amazing than this, so you'll see soon."

Two months later, he got down on one knee and popped the question before her birthday dinner.



'I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,' Paris recalled, revealing he invited her family on the trip to celebrate, "It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment."



Paris also revealed that the two can't wait to start a family together and have already begun in vitro fertilization.



Paris has been engaged three times before this.