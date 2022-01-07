Indian celebrity hairdresser Javed Habib apologises after a video of him spitting on a woman goes viral

Javed Habib has apologised a day after a video of him spitting on a woman's head went viral.



In a video posted on Instagram, the hairstylist said he was sorry and that he had done in jest. "Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt people. I just want to say one thing....that these are professional workshops. They are attended by people from our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I'm sorry," Habib can be heard saying in the video.



The said viral video was shot during a training seminar at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where Habib was seemingly conducting a workshop. In the clip, he can be seen combing the hair of a woman, who has now been identified as Pooja Gupta and asking participants to listen to him carefully. He then goes on to say that if there is a scarcity of water, the hairdresser can use his spit to wet the hair and goes on to spit into Gupta's hair. When the crowd reacts, he says "Is thuk mein jaan hai (There's power in this spit)".

While Habib has issued an apology, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has written to Delhi Police Commissioner urging him to take action over the matter. NCW has even sent a notice to the hairstylist. The matter is being investigated by the local police now.



Meanwhile, Pooja Gupta has shared a video clip stating that Habib humiliated her at the seminar. "I am Baraut and I run a beauty salon. I recently attended a seminar by Jawed Habib sir. He invited me to the stage for a haircut and misbehaved with me. He showed that if you do not have water, you can use saliva to cut hair. I did not get the haircut. I will rather get a haircut from the barber in my neighbourhood but not Javed Habib."

So this is what #JavedHabib spit fiasco is all about: Habib seems to be an arrogant man who, when asked some questions by Puja Gupta during his seminar, told her he runs 900 salons whereas she runs just 1. Then, to humiliate her further, he called her on stage & spit in her hair pic.twitter.com/V4l2fA6Vbu — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) January 6, 2022 ×

Another woman has alleged that Habib had been humiliating Gupta throughout the session.