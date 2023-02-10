Happy Hug Day 2023: Why hugging is the universal expression of love

One of the best ways to express your love for your beloved is to give them a big, cuddly hug. Even when your friends are feeling low and sad, your first instinct is to wrap your arms around them and tell them how everything is going to get fine sooner or later. Ever wondered why? Well, a hug often conveys a lot more than words and it lets your friend, lover or relative know that they are in utmost comfort and care.

In most cultures, a hug, perhaps, is the most endearing way to show love, care support and connection. Over the years, we've seen several studies and research that confirm the significance of hugging. It is a well-established fact that human babies require a nurturing touch to grow normally. Similarly, adults too feel the need for a nurturing physical connection from time to time.

On Hug Day (February 12), which is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine's Week, know more about the power of hugging along with its psychological benefits.

Power of hugging

Hugging is a universal way of comforting others and expressing your own emotions. We hug our loved ones when we are excited, happy, and sad. Hugging makes us feel good and it also keeps us healthy, according to several studies.

Scientists, in the past, have shared several science-backed reasons that tell us why we all need physical embrace. It acts as an instant stress reliever, helps reduce fear, improves communication, boosts immunity and a lot more.

Let's take a quick look at the many benefits of hugging and understand why you should give and get more hugs!

Benefits of giving a hug

1 - Reduced stress

A study published in 2010 by the University of California, Los Angeles, found that participants were better able to cope with stress related to unpleasant situations if they were arm-in-arm with their spouses or partners. More recent research from 2018 reveals that hugs act as a buffer against negative experiences.

2 - Immunity boost

A 2014 study from Carnegie Mellon University found that the risk of common cold and flu infection was lower among those who felt they had strong support and who were hugged often.

3 - Improved communication