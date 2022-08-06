Happy Friendship Day 2022: Pocket-friendly gift ideas and some special messages for your BFF

It's that time of the year when we celebrate strong friendships and meet our BFFs to exchange some gifts and friendship day bands. Since we can hardly make time for our schoolmates and collegemates once we enter the corporate world or begin our adult life, we must take out a day to cherish the role our friends play in our lives. And, Friendship Day seems like the best day to pick for the same.

Friendship Day is being celebrated on August 7 this year in India as it is the first Sunday of the eighth month of 2022. International Friendship Day, however, is celebrated globally on July 31.

Once again, restaurants will be decorated with flowers and lamps and malls will have big banners offering Friendship Day sales to their customers. What have you planned for the day? Planning to meet your BFFs? Don't visit your buddies empty-handed. Instead, pick a gift from our recommendation list below and surprise them.

Customized pen and notebook with your friend's initial or name on them

Friendship day greetings card

A voucher for your favourite spa

Gift card of an online or offline store

A cup with your friend's picture and a sweet message

A cool pair of headphones

Small speakers

Tracksuit

A handbag

A pair of shoes or heels

Wallet

Flower pot with some flowers

Chocolate balloon cake

Now, that you have decided what you want to gift to your friends on Friendship Day, let's take a look at some special messages and quotes that you can use to make the day more memorable.

I cannot express how valuable your friendship is to me. I will always be by your side as your friend, supporter and backbone. Happy Friendship Day my dear

Love is all that I can give you, but not just today, every day. And, you will never find yourself alone, as long as I am alive. I love you, my dear friend. Happy Friendship Day

Life would be so boring without a crazy friend like you in my life. Always stay true to yourself and keep me on your speed dial forever and ever. Love you loads, happy friendship day

Friends are the family we get to choose and I choose you every day. Happy Friendship Day, (name)

Whenever I see you, I wonder, how did I find such a humble, loving and caring person as a friend? I am so grateful for you and will always be. Loads of love! Happy friendship day.

WION wishes everyone a very happy friendship day!