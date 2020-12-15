Halle Berry opens up about recreating iconic 'bond girl' moment, shares secret behind her fitness

At 54, Halle Berry is giving fitness goals to everyone.



Berry is now engaged in fitness industry professionally and shared a post promoting her new passion project. Berry share a stunning video and captioned it as, 'It's been a true honour to share @resping with you all. Fitness is a life long journey - may we all continue to grow, and respin what we thought we knew. Together.'



The 'X-Men' actress has been showing off her enviable figure to her followers as she turned 54 this summer and celebrating her special day with a mystery friend in Vegas. She wore a bondage-style black swimsuit as she took a dip in the sea shortly after her birthday celebrations.

Recently she revealed the secret behind her washboard abs. In an interview, she said, “There is no shortcut, just hard work and dedication. It is about what you eat and consistency.”



Many would recall Berry's iconic moment as a Bond girl in 'Die Another Day' was almost a direct replica of Ursula Andress' iconic scene in 1962's 'Dr. No.', in which her character Honey Ryder emerged from the waters donning a bikini with a belt and blade clutching two shells.

Speaking of replicating the scene, Halle said, 'Initially it was very daunting. I mean, who really wants to be compared directly to another actress or a human being? So taking on the challenge of recreating a moment that has really gone down in Bond history, knowing I would be compared to another woman, was a little bit daunting, and I hoped that I could just do it justice."



The actress was earlier seen on a beach donning a red hoop swimsuit with her personal trainer.Known for her incredible fitness and toned body, the actress has always regarded motivation as the key to achieving workout goals. Halle left her brunette locks in a wavy style as they fell over her shoulders as she walked the beach in the stylish one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline reaching to her naval.

Halle shared the photo on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy #FitnessFriday everyone!!

"Motivation is KEY these days, and while @peterleethomas and I will often work out without music, a good playlist can be a game changer!



"So today, we’re sharing our #SummerPlaylist, the songs we’ve been sweating to all summer (especially in this #HeatWave! )"