Hairstyles from 'House of the Dragon' that are too cool to ignore

Hairstyles played a pivotal role in both 'Game of Thrones' and its prequel 'House of the Dragon', which dives into the tumultuous past of the House of Targaryen almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen vied for the Iron Throne. Fans could easily differentiate between the houses in the seven kingdoms just by looking at their hair colour and the hairstyles were also used to reflect time jumps in the series. As a tool of symbolism, they spoke about one's status, age, relationship, etc. And, as a result, we got to see an array of hairstyles that are too good to ignore.

As the first season has come to an end, let's check out the top hairstyles from the popular web series and bookmark your favourite ones. Winter is coming, so why don't you get started with some experiments and recreate amazing hair-dos with your long locks?

So, without further ado, let's head straight to gorgeous HOTD hairstyles from its season one!

During her reunion with Daemon in episode 7, we saw Rhaenyra flaunting a half-up-half-down hairstyle. It featured a bun made of a braid and a loose fishtail at the end. It matched her signature hairstyle, which she rocked most of the season.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen was another character from the web series who always flaunted gorgeous hairstyles. Her signature style featured braids in the front that formed a half bun at back. She left the rest of her tresses open. This hairstyle kept her locks away from her face while making them look uber chic.

Baela Targaryen, the eldest daughter of Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon, most flaunted blonde curly hair with a middle parting in the web series. The tight curls complemented her gowns and dresses throughout the series and reflected her youth.

Meanwhile, Daemon changed his hairstyle quite many times in the web series. In the beginning, he flaunted a short and sassy sweep. Then, he opted for a coif hairstyle. And, in the end, he mostly flaunted long tresses, tied in a half ponytail.