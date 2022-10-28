Everything you need to know about face taping your wrinkles

All of us learn a ton of beauty hacks and tricks from social media and every other day, a new viral trend takes over our feeds. But ask yourself, does every hack work or some are gimmicks too? Well, just as any expert would tell you, we shouldn't believe in anything and everything we see online. And, we must take advice from experts before altering our beauty routine.

Over the last few days, 'face taping' has been making waves online. Many believe that it helps with wrinkles and fine lines when left overnight. This beauty guide explores those claims. Read on!

What is face taping for wrinkles?

Just as the name suggests, face-taping is all about using sticky tapes to fight fine lines and wrinkles on certain areas of your face. The trend involves using face tapes overnight to constrict muscles and limit their motion, preventing you from making line-inducing expressions in your sleep. It’s also said to reduce lines caused by sleeping on your side and stomach.

Some face tapes are used for an immediate lifting and smoothing effect—like Spanx for your face. Some face tapes give an instant facelift effect while others are used to get results in the longer run.

Does it actually work?

After consulting several experts and trying almost every face tape available in the market, we have come to the conclusion that face tape does not work in the long run. They might be able to give you an instant life but it is so cumbersome to use them. You have to wear heavy makeup and wigs to hide them and they can even cause irritation after a few hours.

Meanwhile, face tapes that are supposed to be worn all night are nothing else but gimmicks used by some influencers to gain followers and views. Experts say it is not a long-term solution or fix and they actually have the complete opposite effect as compared to their claims.

And, if you’re looking to treat wrinkles permanently, you must consider the alternative options mentioned below.

What are the alternatives?

If you are not afraid of getting in-office procedures, check out face threads, laser therapy, chemical peels, and other beauty enhancement procedures done by aestheticians.

Other common tried-and-true techniques that help prevent the formation of wrinkles include wearing sunscreen daily and using a retinol skincare product in your routine.