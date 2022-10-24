Best-dressed B-town celebs on Diwali 2022: Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and more

It is that time of the year when everyone is in a celebratory mood. The streets are lit with fairy lights, houses are decorated with rangolis and flowers, and everyone is looking festive-ready in gorgeous garments. The spirits are at an all-time high in B-town, too, as the Diwali vibe has taken over the evening. Whichever social media platform you visit, you will find several B-towners trending for their ethnic looks. Photos and videos from Diwali parties are also making waves online. Some looks have surpassed everyone's expectations and have emerged as the best Diwali looks from Bollywood. Wondering who all left fans impressed with their festive outfits? Scroll to see!

Janhvi Kapoor

For Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning green lehenga from his latest collection. She paired it with a fashionable blouse that had straps, a plunging neckline, and a criss-cross design on the front that extended to the back. For makeup, she opted for a glossy mauve lip colour, smokey eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, flushed cheeks, radiant skin, and dazzling highlighter.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani reached Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party in a beautiful patterned tiered and pleated lehenga skirt. Her lavishly embellished halter neck bralette was the highlight of her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner queen for this festive look. Exuding elegance and class, she donned a Manish Malhotra beige-coloured lehenga with golden zari embroidery detailing for a Diwali party and left everyone wonderstruck. Her choli featured a beautiful plunging neckline.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked every bit gorgeous in a metallic gold-toned saree this Diwali. She opted for a lovely strappy blouse with a scoop neckline to go with her six yards of elegance that had sequin embellishment all over it. Her look was all about glitz and glamour.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon attended Ekta Kapoor’s 2022 Diwali party in this beautiful peach lehenga from designer Anushree Reddy's collection. The entire length of the lehenga was embellished with sequins and vibrant threads in floral motifs. The choli featured a plunging neckline, which complemented the beautiful flower pattern on the border of her sheer dupatta.