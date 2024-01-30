Gwendoline Christie looks like walking art at Margiela Couture show

It was a starry show last night for the Maison Martin Margiela as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other high-profile guests landed at the show which closed the Paris Haute couture season. This season started off with Valentino and Schiaparelli.

John Galliano, the creative director of Maison Martin Margiela presented Margiela’s new Spring Summer 2024 artisanal collection inside an abandoned, vaulted-ceiling venue along the Seine.

While big names adorned the front row of the show, Gwendoline Christie turned into a walking art as the Game of Thrones actress appeared in a milky white latex crinoline over a shimmering blue corset. To complete the look, her neck and hands were covered by a porcelain collar and skeleton hands.

The show started off with French performer and drag queen “Lucky Love,” a Freddie Mercury impersonator. The impersonator opened the show wearing a man’s overcoat, then stripped it off to reveal his chest and missing left arm, singing a gospel version of his hit, “Now I Don’t Need Your Love.”

A silent black-and-white short movie by Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann was also screened immediately afterwards.

John Galliano’s much-talked-about haute couture show comes ahead of the release of a new documentary about the rise and fall and rise of the Gibraltar-born designer, a project in which he was an active participant. The documentary is titled High & Low: John Galliano and is directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald.

