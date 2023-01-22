Got ultra dry skin? Use hyaluronic acid to achieve smooth and supple skin this winter

Every winter, our skin becomes dry, flaky, itchy, and cracked from the cold and chilly wind, a sudden decline in humidity, and increased use of central heating systems at homes. To combat the skin issues that arise when the temperature drops, we must use products made of hyaluronic acid (HA) as it helps our skin retain moisture and maintain a stronger skin barrier, according to experts.

Hyaluronic acid, which is becoming more and more popular among skincare fanatics, deeply hydrates and stimulates collagen production. HA is a naturally occurring molecule found throughout almost every fluid and tissue in our bodies, primarily in the eyes, skin, and joints.

It can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water and has the ability to disperse this moisture evenly to skin cells, upping hydration levels, smoothing lines and making skin appear fuller, plumper, smoother, and healthier. It also helps prevent the skin from sagging and showing early signs of ageing.

Additionally, hyaluronic acid also brightens the skin and works well to speed wound healing. Thus, hyaluronic acid benefits the skin greatly during the winter and is quite possibly the best ingredient to add to your skincare routine right now.

Wondering how to pick the right hyaluronic acid product for your skin? Read on!

Picking the right products for your skin can be a tricky task. The molecular size of hyaluronic acid determines the level of its delivery into the skin. Hyaluronic acid with large molecular weight strengthens the barrier function and smoothens the surface of the skin, medium-sized HA molecules hold moisture and give skin a plump look, and the smallest molecules go deep into the skin and penetrate the epidermis that provides hydration for a longer duration as well as delivers other vital roles that hyaluronic acid plays, such as anti-ageing and healing. Many people take it as a supplement, but it's also used in topical serums, eye drops, and injections.

Profhilo, a new breakthrough skin treatment, can be used to improve a variety of problem areas because it specifically targets your skin's hydration. An injectable product, designed to remodel multi-layer skin tissue, it uses high concentrations of the magical ingredient, hyaluronic acid. The treatment can help to increase firmness and elasticity, promoting healthier and softer-looking skin.

With a youthful glow, you'll get that amazing skin confidence you want and deserve. Whilst Profhilo is often used on the face, it can also be used to rejuvenate the neck, decolletage, arms, knees and hand areas. And the best part: there is next to no downtime, meaning you can return to your normal daily activities straight away.

Don't let the cold get to your skin, and choose the right winter skincare. Hyaluronic acid works well with all skin types, whether the skin is sensitive or prone to breakouts. Hydrated skin also reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Hyaluronic acid is generally very safe to use. Since the body naturally produces it, allergic reactions are very rare. However, it is important to consult a trusted practitioner who can administer the right amounts of hyaluronic acid into the skin layers for healthier and smoother skin.

(With inputs from agencies)

