G20 leaders and international delegates' sartorial ode to India wins hearts

The G20 Gala dinner hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Bharat Mandapam on September 09, was not just a gathering of world leaders and politicians but also a sartorial spectacle that showcased a rich tapestry of fashion and cultural symbolism.

The evening commenced with President Droupadi Murmu herself setting the tone in a traditional beige saree adorned with a contrasting turquoise border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not one to be outdone, sported a blue V-neck striped jacket along with his white kurta pyjama set, adding a contemporary touch to his attire.

What truly captured the essence of the evening was the international dignitaries' enthusiasm for embracing Indian fashion. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's wife, Yuko Kishida, graced the event in a beautiful green saree, perfectly complemented by a pink blouse. IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva stunned in a purple ethnic suit, complete with a golden dupatta. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wore a lilac saree with a pearl necklace.

Going ahead we saw South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife, Tshepo Motsepe, opting for an Indo-western ensemble along with gajra, which is a flower garland worn by Indian women during festive occasions. Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar looked dapper in a black bandhgala suit, and his wife Kobita Jugnauth was a vision in a saree.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, added a traditional touch to her modern outfit, symbolising the fusion of cultures that the evening represented.

Blue emerged as the dominant colour of political fashion at the Gala dinner night, contrasting with the usually sombre tones of power dressing. And, the saree remained a symbol of India's cultural heritage and elegance, as all Indian female ministers and government representatives wore this traditional attire.

Reacting to the looks, netizens heaped praises on the world leaders and international delegates for going the extra mile to pay a sartorial ode to India. Social media platforms were full of compliments and heartfelt notes for them.

