Friendly exes: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dine together in Malibu

All seems to be well between exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

Eight months after filing for divorce, former Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out to get dinner together.

As per a report by a global news website, the duo was clicked getting dinner at a plush restaurant named Nobu in Malibu on Thursday. They were accompanied by their friends.

For the outing, Kim Kardashian wore an all-purple outfit with a brown coat on top. She jazzed up her evening look with sunglasses and a long-braided ponytail.

Kanye, on the other hand, went with athleisure and was seen in a black shirt, dark pants, cap and a bag.

The motive behind this meeting has not been revealed yet, but Kim and Kanye have stepped out together in the past as well.

Kim filed for divorce back in February after seven years of marriage. They are parents to four kids, namely: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

