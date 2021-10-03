Billie Eilish joins 'Nightmare Before Christmas' ‘live-to-film’ concert cast

Billie Eilish will voice the character, Sally, at the forthcoming performances of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

A live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton's 1993 Disney animation will be played on screen by a live orchestra and singers for the musical number.



The shows will take place in Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium on October 29 and 31.

Billie will perform ‘Sally’s Song’ from the 1993 Tim Burton musical that was originally performed by Catherine O’Hara. The film’s composer and original cast member, Danny Elfman, is set to reprise his role as Jack Skellington.



Original cast member Ken Page will also be returning to his role of Oogie Boogie, while ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic will perform as Lock.



Danny shared the news on Twitter on Friday, which Billie retweeted: ''It’s my pleasure to announce that special guest star @billieeilish will be joining the nightmare gang to sing Sally for our upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows at the Banc of California Stadium.''