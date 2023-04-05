French actor Alain Delon to part with private art collection worth millions in upcoming auction

Alain Delon, the legendary French actor known for his roles in classic films such as Purple Noon and Le Samouraï, is set to auction his impressive art collection, reported news agency AFP. More than 80 artworks from his private collection will be put up for auction in June. Delon, who epitomised French style in the 1960s with his roles in classic films such as La Piscine, The Leopard, and The Samurai, has a collection valued at 4 to 5 million euros, featuring classic works by artists like Delacroix and Veronesi. The auction will take place on June 22 after the artworks are exhibited in New York, Hong Kong, Geneva, London, and Paris.

In the auctioneers' catalogue, Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris, the actor shared, "I bought my first drawing in 1964 precisely, in London. Over the years, I acquired more drawings, portraits, and sculptures that moved me, spoke to me, and even occasionally consoled me. These works have accompanied me through many years and have been part of my life."

The collection includes several remarkable pieces, such as an oil painting by Raoul Dufy worth between 600,000 and 800,000 euros, and a Delacroix portrait from 1825 worth up to 600,000 euros (around $650,000).

In 2007, Delon sold off a large collection of contemporary paintings, stating that he disliked the idea of posthumous sales. "Some people buy cars, some people go to whores -- I prefer portraits," he said at the time. "I bought for passion, never for investment." In recent years, he has also sold off his collections of wine, watches, and weapons, shedding various parts of his estate.

Who is Alain Delon?

Delon as describe above is a French actor. He was one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 1960s and 1970s. He made his debut in the film industry in the 1950s and quickly rose to prominence with his good looks and charming personality.

He was known for his portrayal of antiheroes and troubled characters, and he was often compared to Hollywood legends like Marlon Brando and James Dean. He received numerous accolades throughout his career, including a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Despite his success on screen, Delon's personal life was often fraught with controversy. He was known for his playboy image and was involved in several high-profile relationships. In recent years, he has largely retired from acting and now focuses on his art collection and philanthropic work.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE