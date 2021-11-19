First phase of Hollywood Sign restoration complete

The first stage of restoration work on the Hollywood Sign is finally complete. The restoration work started in preparation of the sign’s 100th anniversary in 2023.

It is being underlooked by The Hollywood Sign Trust. They aim to restore the sign to its ‘pristine condition” when it was rebuild in 1978. The first phase of restoration work had begun on October 15 and was completed mid November.

Trustee Brian Lane was quoted in Deadline, "The last time soils were cleared from the sign base was prior to a major makeover and painting in 2012. Soil collects at the base of some letters more than others, which leads to soil buildup and rust."

“Members of the Trust donate their time to protect the sign so millions of fans worldwide and can enjoy this icon of the entertainment industry for generations to come. We look forward to returning every two to three years for this type of clearance and announcing additional projects as we approach the Hollywood Sign’s 100th anniversary in 2023,” said Hollywood Sign Trust Chair Jeff Zarrinnam.

The Hollywood Sign needs rework and maintenance because of its location -- as it stands on a steep hillside where the ground erodes and shifts after rain.