Explained | Period Pain: Understanding and managing menstrual cramps, experts weigh in

For women around the world, life is a seemingly never-ending rollercoaster of menstruation, which let us be honest isn't always a joyride. It comes with its hormonal ups and downs and period pain that can turn the journey into a bit of a turbulence.

Despite it being common knowledge that period pains can affect the daily lives of menstruating individuals, there is still a certain stigma when it comes to conversations on this 'taboo' topic.

On one hand, countries like Spain have approved menstrual leaves, on the other hand, nations and individuals continue to ignore what can be a debilitating issue for many women.

The ‘pain’ of period pain

What causes period pains? The answer is both tricky and straight. Every month, a woman's body sheds the uterine lining, a natural process characterised by cramps. Think rhythmic contractions, which help your body shed the waste material it doesn't need.

However, period pain, while a shared experience, varies from person to person.

Dr Smita B Kalappa, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Apollo Clinic, J P Nagar, Bengaluru, says, "Period pain, also known as dysmenorrhea, can vary significantly among individuals. For some women, the pain might be mild and manageable, ranking at a 2 or 3 on that scale. Others might experience more severe pain, reaching up to a 7, 8, or even 9, where it significantly disrupts daily activities and requires medication or medical attention."

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Kalappa explained, "Not all women experience the same level of pain or discomfort during their periods. The severity and type of menstrual pain can vary greatly among individuals."

"Some may have mild cramps or discomfort that doesn't interfere much with their daily activities, while others might experience intense pain that significantly affects their quality of life," she adds.

Dr Sandhya Rani, Sr Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Women and Children, Bengaluru explains that for a lucky few — around 17 per cent, period pain is minimal. Around 50-90 per cent face moderate pain, and roughly 5-10 per cent face severe pain.

To help men understand the pain women go through, Dr Rani quotes John Guillebaud, a University College London reproductive health professor, who in a 2018 article said that patients described menstrual cramping pain as "almost as bad as having a heart attack."

How can women deal with dysmenorrhea, aka period pain?

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, BirthRight by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru suggests that first and foremost women must reduce stress, and improve their mental and physical health. Deep breaths, meditation, or yoga are good options to do this. Furthermore, exercise, drinking soothing teas like chamomile, fennel, and ginger tea can also help, she said.

However, she warns that caffeine can make cramps worse, and instead recommends decaf for coffee lovers.

Alternatively, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help alleviate menstrual cramps. These help by reducing inflammation and thereby easing the pain. However, these drugs must be taken under medical supervision.

Applying heat can also help calm period cramps, "a hot bag is a lifesaver," she says, adding "Good emotional, social, physical, and psychological support is a must to tide over the phase of period pains".

How much bleeding is normal?

Typically, a woman loses between 20 to 80 millimetres of blood, equivalent to one and a half shot glasses during a normal menstrual cycle.

However, as with pain, this can vary from person to person. Those, with heavy menstrual flow, can lose much more than 80 ml. This can be due to a variety of factors "ranging from non-cancerous uterine growths like fibroids or polyps to more serious conditions such as uterine or cervical cancer," states Dr Rani.

Additionally, hormone-related health issues, like thyroid issues or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can also contribute to a heavy menstrual flow. It could also be a warning sign of conditions like "von Willebrand disease (VWD) or platelet function disorder, and non-bleeding-related disorders like liver, kidney, or thyroid disease, pelvic inflammatory disease, and cancer, can also impact menstrual bleeding," she explains.

When should one consult a doctor?

Open conversations about periods and period pain can empower women, remove the shame and stigma, and also help level the so-called professional playing field.

It is crucial for women to consult healthcare professionals for personalised advice, ensuring a more informed and empowered approach to managing period pain.

"If the pain is exceptionally severe and unmanageable with over-the-counter medications, or if it's interfering significantly with work, it might be necessary to seek medical advice promptly," advises Dr Kalappa.