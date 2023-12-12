Is popping Meftal spas for menstrual cramps safe? Medical experts answer

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) recently issued a drug safety alert for Mefenamic acid and urged both consumers and healthcare professionals to exercise heightened vigilance concerning the potential adverse drug reaction (ADR) linked to Meftal spas medication, which is often prescribed for conditions such as menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis. According to experts, it can cause an adverse reaction that includes Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

To understand it better, WION spoke to some medical experts. Here's what they had to say!

"If necessary, painkillers are generally safe, although any medication can have side effects, albeit rarely. Pills with mefenamic acid composition are usually prescribed or consumed for period pain. Although it is relatively safe it can cause DRESS syndrome in 1 in 10000 exposures," says Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Consultant - Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgery, BirthRight by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bengaluru.

"DRESS syndrome is a unique and serious response some people have as a reaction to certain medications. It's a bit peculiar because it takes its time to show up. When it does, it brings along a mix of symptoms like fever, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, and increased eosinophils—those are a type of white blood cell. And it doesn't stop there; it can mess with other parts of the body, too, ranging from mild to pretty severe. Therefore, it is important to consult your doctor before taking pills for period pain," Dr Meghana states.

What can be the alternatives?

"Home remedies, including certain foods such as ginger, cinnamon, lemon, and dark chocolate, can be beneficial for alleviating period pain. A 2018 study conducted among university students revealed that adopting vegetarian diets and increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables was associated with fewer cramps and decreased menstrual pain," says Dr Meghana. "Additionally, using a hot water bag, engaging in regular exercise, and maintaining proper hydration can help alleviate period cramps. It is advisable to avoid certain substances, including caffeine, carbonated beverages, alcohol, excessively salty and spicy foods, as well as overly oily foods."

Meanwhile, Dr Prathima Reddy, Director & Lead Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru, highlights the importance of shifting away from symptomatic solutions, such as popping pills and moving towards embracing healthier coping mechanisms.

The medical expert says, "It is a concerning fact that the dependence on painkillers among women to manage period pain and headaches is increasing. While these medications offer temporary relief, they may not necessarily address the underlying causes of discomfort and can even pose health risks with long-term use. In today's demanding world, women juggle various responsibilities, often neglecting their well-being. It is crucial to move towards a holistic approach to their health, recognising the unique challenges they face. It is a must to advocate for a shift away from symptomatic solutions, such as popping pills, and towards embracing healthier coping mechanisms."

Dr Prathima adds, "Chronic reliance on painkillers masks underlying issues that may be related to hormonal imbalances, stress, or lifestyle factors. Addressing these root causes through self-care practices, stress management techniques, and mindful approaches is essential for sustainable well-being. Instead of seeking quick fixes, women should prioritise self-care. This includes adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly, practising mindfulness and relaxation techniques, and prioritising adequate sleep."

WION also spoke to Dr Sandhya Rani, Sr. Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, who emphasised the fact that "painkillers should only be used after consulting a doctor since overuse of painkillers can lead to serious side effects and complications like allergy, gastritis, DRESS syndrome, liver and kidney damage, etc."

"Pain during periods (dysmenorrhea) and headache are the most common causes of absence from school or work in young girls and women. Painkillers are the most often used or abused medication for instant relief of discomfort. It is essential to understand the root cause of pain and treatment rather than resorting to OTC (over-the-counter) medication. However, consultation with a doctor and evaluation of the cause is an important step. Treatment options may range from lifestyle changes to painkillers, hormonal tablets, and injections may be offered. Headaches can be due to stress, migraines, vision defects, premenstrual, sinusitis, and other medical conditions. A thorough evaluation by a doctor is important before popping in painkillers," says Dr Sandhya.