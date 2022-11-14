Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown' left her biographer Andrew 'breathless'

Andrew Morton, an Engish journalist and writer who has published biographies of several celebrities and royal figures including Princess Diana, recently shared his personal review of the fifth season of the Netflix series 'The Crown' and praised actress Elizabeth Debicki for her portrayal of the late royal.

Morton, who famously wrote 'Diana: Her True Story' in collaboration with the Princess herself, told Good Morning America, "It left me breathless, and it took me back all those years." He added, "I mean, I don’t say this very often, but I was shaken."

Morton and Diana's collaboration on the book is shown in detail in the latest season of the hit web series.

Taking a trip down memory lane, he said, "What I didn’t realize at the time was her sense of isolation, her sense of despair inside the royal system."

As shown in the latest season of the web series and confirmed by the writer himself, Morton and Diana used Dr James Colthurst as a middle-man to communicate and transport written questions and recorded answers to each other.

The 1992 tell-all book revealed Diana's unhappiness with her marriage to Prince Charles, his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, her battle with bulimia, and her struggles with loneliness and depression.

Morton, who acted as a consultant 'The Crown' season 5, is portrayed on the web series by Andrew Steele.

Diana breathed her last on August 31, 1997. She died in a car crash accident in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was just 36 years old.