'The Twilight Saga' star Taylor Lautner ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome in California

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner, who played the role of Jacob Black in 'The Twilight Saga' series, is finally married! The actor has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome, who works as a healthcare worker, at a grand ceremony in Epoch Estate Wines, California. The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and they got engaged last year in November.

The couple said "I do" in front of about 100 guests at a beautiful spot in the vineyard. After exchanging the vows, they were seen sharing a passionate kiss as husband and wife.

According to the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Dome looked stunning in a white wedding gown and a veil while the 'Abduction' star rocked a black tuxedo and kept it classy.

Photos of the couple posing with the bridesmaids and groomsmen. Take a look!

Dome completed her studies in 2019 and became a registered nurse the same year. In a post, she thanked Lautner for his support throughout her schooling. "Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you'd make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations," she wrote in a 2019 post.

Lautner and Dome met through the actor's sister. In an interview, he gave full credit to his sister for their relationship. "My sister Makena actually introduced us," he told PEOPLE. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

On the movie front, Taylor was last seen in the 2022 American biographical sports comedy 'Home Team', which was directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane. The movie starred Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, and Tait Blum alongside Lautner.