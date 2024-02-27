Early warning signs of bile duct cancer aka cholangiocarcinoma

Bile duct cancer develops when abnormal cells in the bile ducts undergo DNA changes, leading to the development of a tumour. Bile ducts carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder and intestines, leading to digestion. Bile duct cancer can obstruct the flow of bile, and lead to obstructive jaundice which can have high fatality. In its early stages, it can be challenging to distinguish from other health issues, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Early detection and awareness are important for all types of cancer. Techniques such as endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and cholangioscopy can help identify bile cancer. Although bile duct cancer is rare, it is curable if detected early.

Early signs and symptoms of bile duct cancer

Some early warning signs that are often overlooked include:

• Abdominal discomfort: This symptom commonly occurs on the right side of the abdomen, just below the rib(s), and is often associated with digestive ailments such as gastritis, acidity or gallstones, potentially delaying recognition of underlying bile duct cancer.

• Severe jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes is frequently misinterpreted as symptoms of liver disease or hepatitis, yet it could indicate a more serious condition. It's advised to seek medical assistance to mitigate all potential threats. Simple tests like Sonography & LFT can diagnose it properly.

• Pale stools: Light-coloured stools may be associated with dietary factors or issues like gallbladder dysfunction, diverting our attention from the possibility of cancer.

• Unexpected weight loss: Sudden weight loss is often associated with thyroid problems or diabetes, however, it is also a major symptom of bile duct cancer.

• Itchiness in some parts of the body: Another sign of bile duct cancer can be itchiness and you must consult a physician if you experience it frequently, even if it is a simple rash that is not healing.

Other symptoms may include sudden tiredness or a fever that won't go away.

(With inputs from Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director of Gastrocare- Liver & Digestive Disease Center, Bhopal)