Doctor suggests tips to protect skin from heatwaves in summer | Exclusive

After spending months in blankets and quilts, the warmth of sunshine certainly feels good on the skin. But we must not forget that this lawless ball of fire can do some serious damage to our dermis, especially during peak summer months. Despite being diligent about always applying sunscreen or only standing in shady spots, incremental sun exposure can cause damage to the skin and expedite signs of ageing. To help you tackle the endless skin concerns heatwaves bring, we spoke to a leading cosmetic doctor and he happily shared some tips and hacks with us.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Umed Shekhawat, MBBS, FRACGP, revealed his skincare secret and said, "Besides good skin maintenance, one thing I have incorporated into my lifestyle every morning is lemon or lime drink, then 30 minutes later, a glass of celery juice and again 30 minutes post that a shake with blueberries, nuts, chia seed, coconut water and Zinzino Omega 3 oil. Looking after your skin in summer or any other season means not just looking after it from the outside but also from the inside. Gut health is most important for the skin to look and feel healthy."

According to the doctor, your skincare routine should include the following:

1. Foaming cleanser

2. Vitamin C serum

3. Vitamin B serum

4. Light moisturiser

5. Eye cream

6. Sunscreen with SPF 50+ or even zinc if a person is spending more time outside

Dr Shekhawat added, "If you are dealing with hyper-pigmentation, make sure that your creams and serums contain some of the following ingredients - Kojic Acid, Niacinamide, Azelaic Acid or Arbutin."

"Other very useful products that will be keeping your skin clean and hydrated are a good gentle exfoliant and a hydrating mask. The exfoliant must not be too harsh for the skin as it can damage the skin's acid mantle. Do it once a week for best results," the skin specialist continued.

You can also consider professional treatments if your pocket allows it. A monthly medical-grade facial with a good peel followed by LED treatment is what will keep your skin hydrated, clean, rejuvenated, and plump.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE