Diwali 2022: Expert tips for pre and post-festive skincare

When the festive mode is on, people hardly get any time to go to a beauty salon to get facial treatments done. Some even forget to follow their skincare regimens amid the daily chaos of decorating the house, moving furniture, getting the house painted, buying Diwali gifts and so on and so forth. And moreover, we have to look our absolute best in ethnic attire on the auspicious day, which means loads of makeup and hair styling. The stress, pollution caused by crackers, makeup and several other factors can take a toll on your skin. And, the only way to maintain your natural glow is to follow pre and post-festive skincare routines that can save your skin from any and all damages.

After consulting dermatologist Dr Vijay Singhal, we have prepared pre and post-festive skincare routines for you. Scroll to read!

Pre-festive skincare routine for Diwali

Cleanse, tone and moisturise

First and foremost, you must not skip your daily CTM routine. Use a mild cleanser to get rid of all the dirt and germs. Then, use a toner to prep your skin. For the third step, use a hydrating moisturiser that also has SPF in it. You can also use serum and facial oils if you usually use them in your daily skincare regimen.

Instant glow DIY mask

Take a bowl and add honey, yoghurt, turmeric powder, chickpea flour and aloe vera gel to it. Mix it well and apply it to your skin. Leave it for 15-20 minutes for an instant glow.

Take glow supplements for skin

There are a ton of beauty supplements available in the market. Start taking them a week before Diwali to see results on the special occasion.

Extra tip: To save your skin from smoke that comes from bursting crackers, apply a thin layer of coconut powder on your face before applying makeup.

Also read: Diwali 2022: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind for the auspicious festival

Post-festive skincare routine for Diwali

Exfoliate

After the festival comes to an end, immediately use an exfoliator or a scrub to get rid of all the makeup, dirt and oils from your skin. Next day, use a chemical exfoliator for better results.

Hydrate

The elixir of life, water, is another solution to your Diwali skin care problems. Since pollution can sap your skin of moisture and leave it looking parched, hydrate yourself from the inside by drinking 2 - 3 litres of water every day.

Repair

If your skin is breaking out after Diwali, try out a topical cream like Tretinoin to reduce inflammation and get rid of acne. If your face is looking dull, try out a hydrating sheet mask. Use DIY remedies to get reverse the effects of Diwali pollution and stress.