Sabyasachi all set to contribute a special creation for Disney Create 100 to marks its 100th anniversary

Popular Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is all set to collaborate with Disney for its 100th anniversary. The 49-year-old announced the same via a special post on social media on Monday. Expressing his excitement, he shared how he will mark 100 years of Disney and the role he will play in the "Disney Create 100" celebration.

"Sabyasachi is honoured to celebrate 100 years of creativity and storytelling with Disney Create 100," the post's caption read.

Reflecting on the collaboration, the renowned Indian fashion designer said, "I grew up with the beloved character Mickey Mouse. There weren’t endless streams of entertainment back then, but Disney was always around. I think the fantastical worlds created by Disney shaped my imagination and made me the designer I am today. It’s my absolute honour and privilege to represent India and be a part of Create 100. It feels like a perfect homecoming."

Disney Create 100 invites creatives from around the world to contribute a unique piece, inspired by its stories and characters, in support of Make-A-Wish. Sabyasachi will contribute a special creation in honour of Disney’s 100th anniversary. Check out the post below!

To honour its 100 years of creativity and success, Disney has invited creators from across the world in an attempt to challenge them to a project. With 100 special items and experiences contributed, the roster includes everyone from Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Pandora, Adidas, Swarovski and more, alongside some popular names from the world of music and art like Beyonce.

The Create 100 campaign aims at celebrating creativity and supporting the Make-A-Wish organisation with a $1 million donation.

