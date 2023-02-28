Decades-long study reveals these 7 healthy habits can reduce dementia risk

A two-decade-long study has reaffirmed that seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors, such as exercising, eating nutritious diets, and quitting smoking among others, may play a crucial role in reducing the risk of dementia.

According to the research's preliminary findings, which were recently presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s annual meeting in Boston, we can lower the chances of developing conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease during old age by simply adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The study followed thousands of US women for about 20 years and found that the following helps reduce dementia risk:

Being active Eating a better diet Maintaining a healthy weight Quitting smoking Keeping normal blood pressure Controlling cholesterol Having low blood sugar levels

"Since we now know that dementia can begin in the brain decades before diagnosis, it’s important that we learn more about how your habits in middle age can affect your risk of dementia in old age," said Pamela Rist, an associate epidemiologist in the division of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. "The good news is that making healthy lifestyle choices in middle age may lead to a decreased risk of dementia later in life."

"It can be empowering for people to know that by taking steps such as exercising for half an hour a day or keeping their blood pressure under control, they can reduce their risk of dementia," added Rist.

The number of people living with dementia, which is one of the world’s biggest health threats, is forecast to nearly triple to 153 million by 2050. According to experts, it presents a major threat to future health and social care systems in almost every community and country.

Some Chinese researchers presented similar findings last month and suggested that a combination of healthy lifestyle choices such as eating well, regularly exercising, playing cards and socialising at least twice a week may help slow the rate of memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia.

The US study was conducted among 13,720 women, who were in their fifties. After more than two decades of follow-up, researchers examined the health data and identified those diagnosed with dementia. A total of 1,771 women, which equals 13% of those who participated in the study, developed the health condition.

Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, also shared her views about the findings. She said that the study added to the overwhelming evidence that by exercising and eating healthily during middle age, people can reduce the risk of dementia in later life. "Beyond being active and looking after our heart, getting a good night’s sleep, challenging our brain and keeping connected to the people around us can all help reduce our chances of developing dementia," she added.

