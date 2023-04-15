Craving fried or sugary foods after a hangover? Medical experts reveal why

One drink down! Then two, then three, and then a few more. Next morning, we see a hangover knocking on our door to ruin our entire day! Sadly, we wake up groggy, nauseous and dehydrated. And, what do we crave the most? Something fried, greasy or full of sugar, please! The urge to order everything fried and sweet on the menu is truly insane. I, often, wondered why does this even happen? And, that too only after a binge-drinking sesh. And, I've finally found the answer with the help of some experts!

Ushakiran Sisodia, registered dietician and clinical nutritionist at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, says that the combination of alcohol's effects on the liver, pancreas, and glucose regulation leads to a drop in blood sugar levels. "Due to this, cravings for foods that provide quick energy, such as those high in sugar and fat are common effects of hangovers," she told Indian Express.

Sisodia further shared that these foods can, however, have a negative impact on your overall health and you must avoid it at all costs.

Elucidating, Dr Uma Naidoo, a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist, says even though hangovers bring about cravings for greasy, fried and sugary foods, we must avoid them as they're drivers of inflammation in the gut and brain, which can further exacerbate the symptoms.

Trans-fats of fried foods can lead to inflammation, heart problems and obesity. Similarly, uncontrolled sugar intake can cause unnatural spikes in sugar levels, leading to insulin resistance and diabetes.

So what can we eat instead?

Sisodia advises people to start the day with lemon tea or cinnamon tea along with some fresh dates or fruits. This will help normalise your body's sugar levels. After about half an hour, indulge in a light breakfast that is freshly prepared. Throughout the day, drink plenty of water and also try to consume electrolyte-rich coconut water.

Eating nutrient-rich foods can help detoxify your body. So eat bananas, nuts, leafy greens, eggs, and whole grains.

