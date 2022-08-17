Cost of BLACKPINK member Jisoo's Dior handbag will make your jaw drop

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is a true blue fashionista and her sartorial picks have always grabbed headlines for all the right reasons. The South Korean singer has an amazing collection of bags and footwear which she often flaunts on social media.

In her recent post, the diva shared a series of pictures to give a glimpse of her gorgeous Dior bag. Dressed in a cute pink top and a pair of ripped jeans, the BLACKPINK member posed next to an adorable bunny balloon. To accessorise, she opted for a fancy watch, pearl necklace and chunky duo-toned sneakers.

Coming to the Dior bag, it costs approximately $4,200. Straight from Dior’s Dior Caro collection, the purse features red calfskin, cannage stitching and a cute heart motif. The collection is a tribute to Christian Dior’s sister, Catherine, who was affectionately called Caro by many. Available in three different colours, these Dior Caro bags are clad in the iconic Cannage motif.

According to the official website of the brand, these bags are made in their workshops in Italy by skilled craftsmen who combine the beauty of the gesture with exceptional materials.

Based on the Instagram post, Jisoo has the small Dior Caro bag in the colour white. Unfortunately, the bag seems to be out of stock on Dior’s official website at the moment.

Also read: Geode, bright swirl, two-toned French and other stunning nail art trends of 2022

Being Dior's Global Ambassador of Fashion and Beauty, Lisoo has always shelled gorgeous looks with the right set of accessories. Fans love to take style cues from her. And, many look up to her for fashion inspiration.

