Geode, bright swirl, two-toned French and other stunning nail art trends of 2022

Every little detail of a look matters! From the heels to the hairstyle and jewellery to nails, everything must be perfect if you want to pull off a memorable look. And, speaking from experience, if you don't have the right nails for the occasion, nothing can make the look work. Lucky for us, new nail arts go viral on social media almost every day and nail techs often use their creativity to come up with new nail art trends.

A lot is trending on social media currently, especially when it comes to nails. My personal favourite has been the glazed doughnut nail trend. If you haven't been keeping up with what is currently popular amongst influencers and celebs, fret not, because we have listed everything for you. So, without further ado, let's head straight to it.

Geode

If you wish to embrace the true beauty of nature's jewels and gems, try out geode-inspired nail art.

Bright swirl

If you wish to rock something simple yet colourful, try out bright swirls in different colours.

Two-toned French

While French manicures are boring, two-toned French manicures grab eyeballs.

Glazed doughnut

Glazed doughnut nails are making a lot of noise on social media. They look super elegant and chic.

Glass nails

Netizens have been transfixed on glass nails since they first went viral in January.

Jade nails

If you decide to get Jade-inspired pale-green nails, make sure that you get a few accessories and stones added to the nail art design.