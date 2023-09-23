ugc_banner

Checkerboard reigns on Versace catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

Sep 23, 2023

At Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace showcased a spring 2024 collection dominated by checkerboard prints, featuring pastel dresses, satin jackets, denim outfits, and famous models like Kendall Jenner.

Checkerboard dominated Versace's catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, with designer Donatella Versace serving up the print on dresses and suits for women's wardrobes next spring.

Models wore collarless jackets and short feminine dresses in pastel colours as well as boxy satin jackets paired with billowy shorts in Friday night's show.

There were also denim outfits, skirt suits in darker black and white tones as well as shiny evening dresses.

Accessories consisted of flat ballerina shoes and hair bows.

In show notes, the designer described her Spring/Summer 2024 line as “fresh and graphic".

"This is a Versace summer with colour and shine, tailoring and soft draping," she said. "This collection is joyful and sharp."

Famous fashion faces including models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Claudia Schiffer featured in the show. Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

