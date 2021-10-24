Britney Spears remembers the 'bittersweet' moment of watching her sons grow up

Global pop star Britney Spears has opened up about motherhood in her recent social media post.

On Friday, the mother-of-two reflected on her early parenting days in her recent Instagram post. She also talked about how watching her boys grow from smal babies to full-blown teenagers has been a 'bittersweet' experience.



"So bittersweet to see them get older … why can't they just stay babies forever 🥺 ???," the "Brave New Girl. They will always be MINE 👩‍👦‍👦💋❤️ !!!!!," she wrote.

Britney Spears shares her two sons--Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15--with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The singer is usually private about her life with her children but she does share updates with her fans on special occasions. In September, Britney spoke about her boys once again.



"My boys' birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men," Spears wrote.

"Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes 🍨 🎂 !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome," Spears added.